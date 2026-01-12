Napa building boom aims to bring more Wine Country visitors

The Brief A 78-unit condominium and a 161-room hotel complex are part of Downtown Napa's facelift over the next two to three years. Residents we spoke with are for the most part excited for the new changes. The 93-year-old Franklin Street Post Office, damaged in the 2014 earthquake, will also undergo renovations, pending approval.



Despite the economic doldrums in Wine Country, Napa is expecting big things in the coming two to three years. Napa’s once heavily earthquake-damaged city center is being reborn. That means one of the world's most famous small cities is getting a major facelift.

Downtown Napa gets a facelift

What we know:

The First Street Napa Project, under construction now, will be centered around two major structures. A residential condominium complex of as many as 78 units is one. The other is a hotel complex of up to 161 rooms with direct access to all the many downtown businesses ready to receive them.

Around that core there will be retail shops, food services, public spaces along the Brown Street corridor, public art, landscaping and better traffic flows.

Residents react

What they're saying:

"As long as they leave the up valley nice and pristine like it is for the wineries, it’s great for the economy. We got the restaurants and all that. I think it's a good thing for us," said Napa resident Charles.

"People are always coming from different parts of the world and I think providing more options for them in terms of places to stay is a good thing," said Napa resident Jennifer Dadesho.

"It's gonna be grand and great I'm sure. Most of the locals, we don't come down town. I'm here because my son is at a meeting, but it's fun though. Napa is changing. It's really kind of cool. We enjoy living here," said Napa resident and former coach Bob Chance.

More improvements

The nearby, 93-year-old Franklin Station Post Office, damaged in the 2014 earthquake, is about to undergo a rebirth pending approvals. The entire Post Office building will be the grand entryway of what will be a complex of a hotel, restaurant, rooftop bar and cafe, basement speakeasy, and activities center. In loftier words, it will be in the tradition of a grand boutique hotel.

And, there's more. Kimpton is developing a 123-room hotel. Westin will add 32 rooms to its hotel and Embassy Suites will add 54 rooms, dining, a lounge and terrace. Marriott and AC hotels are partnering a 253-room "dual branded" hotel. The Hotel Oxbow is seeking building permits. "I think the things that are going on in downtown Napa are absolutely fantastic; a lot of construction is going on. I think it's good for the economy here," said retired state Senator Bill Dodd.

Napa's biggest problem is that younger consumers, gen X-ers and Z-ers simply don't drink a lot of wine yet.

"I think we're not talking to them in a way that resonates with them. I do think again, options and things to do in Napa Valley that talk to and resonate with the younger consumer is really the way to go," said resident Jennifer Dadesho. "Every town has ups and downs as positives and negatives. Overall, I like what's happening down here. The more people coming here in hotels, the more people that are going to be tasting wine," said Charles.

The developers of the First Street Napa Project hope to have it up and running sometime late next year.

The Source Interviews and reporting by Tom Vacar