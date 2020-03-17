Napa Co. issues new order on gatherings, won't order shelter-in-place

article

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio Tuesday issued a new health order containing restrictions on public gatherings in response to the presence of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bay Area counties.

Public or private gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited except as necessary to perform essential government functions.

Public or private gatherings fewer than 50 are permitted only if hosts or sponsors require at least six feet of distance between any other standing or sitting attendee, there is proper hand hygiene and sanitation readily available and hosts clean surfaces with disinfecting wipes or other standard cleaners before, during and after the event.

Hosts also must alert prospective attendees of a gathering at least 24 hours in advance that the gatherings pose a heightened and serious risk of virus transmission particularly to older adults and those with existing health conditions.

Relucio's order also strongly cautions persons age 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions to avoid gatherings of any size and location because of the increased risk of illness if they contract COVID-19.

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and continues to 11:59 p.m. April 7.

Relucio said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Napa County as of Tuesday afternoon but the increasing incidents of community spread in the Bay Area require the issuance of the new health order.

Relucio said contrary to erroneous media reports, Napa County has not issued a shelter-in-place order similar to several other Bay Area counties, and said in a statement why the county hasn't done so.

"Based on regular surveillance of Emergency Department visits for influenza like illness, which includes influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, Napa County is not experiencing a significant increase from baseline activity.

Additionally, outbreaks that are occurring are from influenza and RSV. Napa County is on the outskirts of the COVID-19 epicenter in Santa Clara County," Relucio said.

"Following discussions with several public health officials, given the distance from the epicenter and lack of confirmed cases in Napa County, the countywide shelter-in-place strategy has not been declared at this time.

Napa County continues to advise, per state guidance, that adults 65 and older or those with underlying illnesses isolate themselves at home, and that all residents practice social distancing.

"Additionally, per Napa County's Public Health Order, all public or private gatherings of 50 or more persons are prohibited in Napa County through April 7. Regular updates will be provided via Nixle, countyofnapa.org/coronavirus, through social media forums and through media outreach.

Napa County Public Health continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic closely, and updated orders will be issued as the situation dictates," Relucio said.