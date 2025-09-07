6 people killed, 2 injured in suspected DUI crash in Napa County

Six people were killed and two others were injured in a suspected DUI crash in Napa County Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 6 p.m. CHP officers were dispatched to the area of 6198 Pope Valley Road in an unincorporated part of the county, where they found a car crashed into a tree.

What we know:

The CHP said the Toyota minivan, carrying eight people, had veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Six people died at the scene of the crash, the CHP said. The driver of the car and one passenger were airlifted to a nearby hospital and are being treated for major injuries.

The driver was placed under arrest at the hospital on suspicion of DUI, according to the CHP.

Pope Valley Road remains closed as of 7:45 p.m., the CHP said.

The crash occurred in the unincorporated community of Pope Valley, about 12 miles north of St. Helena. The site of the crash is down the road from Pope Valley Union Elementary School and Calla Lily Estate and Winery.

Authorities have not identified the six people killed in the crash.

The driver, arrested on a DUI charge, was identified by the CHP as an adult man.