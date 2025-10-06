Alleged drunk driver in Napa County crash had been deported multiple times, ICE says

The Brief Norberto Celerino, 53, of Stockton, is charged with six counts of murder after a Sept. 7 Napa County crash that killed six farmworkers in Pope Valley. Federal officials said Celerino, also known by several aliases, had been deported multiple times. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office rejected ICE’s claims blaming California’s sanctuary laws for the crash, calling the accusation false and politically motivated.



An alleged drunk driver charged with murder in a Napa County crash that killed six farmworkers had been deported from the United States several times, according to federal officials.

Driver faces 6 counts of murder

What we know:

Norberto Celerino, 53, of Stockton, faces six counts of murder, as well as charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence in connection with the Sept. 7 crash in the unincorporated community of Pope Valley, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Celerino also goes by several other names, including Norberto (Beto) Celerino Villalva, Grabien Martinez, and Roberto Savaringo-Diabla.

However, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identified the man as 49-year-old Beto Cerillo-Bialva, who first entered the U.S. from Mexico in 1995 without proper documentation.

ICE statement

What they're saying:

"Since his first illegal entry, he has been arrested several times for possession of cocaine, multiple DUIs, and removed multiple times from the United States," ICE said, in part, in a statement. "Cerillo repeatedly entered our country unlawfully after being removed, in violation of our laws. Unfortunately, due to Cerillo continued disregard for the laws within the United States and California’s sanctuary laws has led to this tragic incident. Sanctuary laws continue to place the American public in danger and only protect the criminal aliens."

Governor’s office fires back

The other side:

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office pushed back on ICE’s claims linking California’s sanctuary policies to the crash, calling them false and politically motivated.

"It's clear that this is an attempt to distract from the truth," said Diana Crofts-Pelayo, deputy director of communications for the governor, in part. "This individual re-entered the country several times under the federal government's watch. Trump and Miller have little interest in public safety or protecting farmworkers."

All six victims were farmworkers who lived near Stockton, the Napa County Sheriff's Office previously said. The coroner’s office identified them as Loreto Ricardo Hernandez, 42; Fernando Silverio, 34; Araon Ruiz Ruiz, 39; Beymar Reynosa Rodriguez, 32; Demetrio Celerino Francisco, 39; Pedro Lopez Gomez, 57.

Crash details

The backstory:

Authorities said Celerino was driving a Toyota minivan on Pope Valley Road when he veered off the road and struck a tree.

There were eight people inside the van — six were killed, while Celerino and another passenger survived.

Investigators said Celerino admitted to drinking earlier in the day. Prosecutors also said he has a history of drunk driving.

Prior DUI convictions

Dig deeper:

According to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, Celerino had DUI convictions in San Joaquin County in 2020 and 2024. He also has a third DUI conviction, though details were not released because the case is more than 10 years old. Officials said he did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash.