Napa County may close businesses as coronavirus cases surge

Recently reopened businesses in Napa County may have to close again soon, health officials said. As coronavirus cases surge, the County may shut down businesses to keep patrons and workers safe.

If cases continue to rise, as they recently have, the county will take action by Thursday.

The county has 291 active cases, and has had 436 cases total.

Bars, indoor restaurants, card rooms and museums are among businesses which could temporarily close.

The county said that people should stay safe right now by social distancing and wearing face masks.