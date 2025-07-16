Napa man admits to punching aunt over 40 times in brutal attack, deputies say

article

A 63-year-old woman was struck more than 40 times in a brutal attack carried out by her nephew, who has been charged with mayhem and attempted murder, according to Napa County sheriff’s officials.

Victim called 911 for help

What we know:

Deputies were dispatched around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 2100 block of Sandra Drive after the woman called 911 for help, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman bleeding with severe trauma to her head and face.

Featured article

She told deputies that her nephew had beaten her and was still inside the house.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Suspect admitted to committing alleged crime

Dig deeper:

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Domingo Parra at the scene. Authorities said he admitted to beating his aunt and punching her more than 40 times.

Parra was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and mayhem.