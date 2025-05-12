Napa mom pleads not guilty in DUI crash that killed her children

The Brief Yesica Barajas 31-year-old pleaded not guilty during a court appearance last week. The Napa Valley resident is charged with two counts each of gross vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment, as well as one count of causing death by driving under the influence. She faces up to 13 years if found guilty of all charges.



The Napa Valley mother charged with killing her children in a drunk-driving accident pleaded not guilty during a court appearance last week.

Yesica Barajas, 31, is charged with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment, as well as one count of causing death by driving under the influence. She entered her plea during a May 6 hearing in Napa County Superior Court.

She is scheduled to appear in court again on July 15.

The crash

The backstory:

Barajas was allegedly behind the wheel of a Nissan Maxima on March 16, with her 10-year-old son Damian Montanez and 9-year-old daughter Aaliyah Montanez in the back seat. The family was driving south on Highway 29 before sunrise when the vehicle struck a tree along the southbound exit ramp to Imola Avenue.

The children died at the scene.

Following the crash, Barajas was hospitalized. Upon her release, she was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections.

Napa County records show Barajas has a history of traffic violations, which influenced the charges brought against her.

"Barajas additionally faces allegations that the crimes encompassed serious felonies, great bodily injury, bodily injury to more than one victim, vulnerable victims, that she was in a position of trust, and that the crimes constitute an increased level of seriousness from her prior crimes," the Napa County District Attorney said in a statement shortly following Barajas' arrest.

Members of Barajas' family have supported her since the crash, with some relatives showing up in court to support her during a bail hearing. Others set up a GoFundMe for her children's funeral costs. That page had raised over $50,000 before being disabled.

