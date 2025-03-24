Napa mom appears in court for suspected DUI crash that killed her two children

The Brief Yesica Barajas, 31, made her first court appearance on Monday on charges related to a suspected DUI crash that killed her two children. The court granted a continuance for April 1. Barajas was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and felony child abuse.



A Napa mother charged with driving under the influence after a crash that killed her two children made her first court appearance Monday.

Next court date in April

What they're saying:

An attorney for Yesica Barajas, 31, told KTVU outside the Napa County Criminal Courthouse that the hearing was continued to April 1 for possible bail consideration.

"There's so much information that I still have yet to see, that I don't feel comfortable making any major decisions until I have all that," said attorney Robert Casper.

Featured article

Barajas was released from the hospital over the weekend and transferred to a Napa County jail. She had been recovering from her injuries at Queen of the Valley Hospital following the crash.

The charges

What we know:

Barajas, 31, was charged with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, a felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug, causing injury, and two felony counts of child abuse.

Barajas’ two children, 10-year-old Damian and 9-year-old Aaliyah, died in the March 16 crash.

Previously, the California Highway Patrol said they were notified of the crash that Sunday morning by another driver in the area, who reported a car accident on the southbound side of Highway 29 at the Imola Avenue off-ramp.

The driver told authorities that the black Nissan left the road and crashed into a tree.

Napa County’s district attorney noted additional allegations against Barajas due to the seriousness of the charges she faces and the vulnerability of the victims.