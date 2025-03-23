Mother who allegedly killed children in suspected DUI crash released from hospital

The mother accused of killing her two children while allegedly driving under the influence has been released from the hospital and booked into a Napa County jail.

Yesica Barajas was charged with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, a felony count of DUI of alcohol and a drug causing injury and two felony counts of child abuse for the crash that killed her two children.

The Napa woman had been recovering from her injuries at the Queen of the Valley hospital from the crash.

The backstory:

The 31-year-old's two children, 10-year-old Damian and 9-year-old Aaliyah, died on the morning of March 16.

Previously, the California Highway Patrol said they were notified of the crash that Sunday morning by another driver in the area, reporting a car accident on the southbound side of Highway 29 at the Imola Avenue off-ramp.

The driver had told authorities that the black Nissan left the road and crashed into a tree.

Napa County's district attorney noted additional allegations against Barajas due to the seriousness of the charges she faces and the vulnerability of the victims.

Yesica Barajas of Napa. Photo: sheriff

"Barajas additionally faces allegations that the crimes encompassed serious felonies, great bodily injury, bodily injury to more than one victim, vulnerable victims, that she was in position of trust, and that the crimes constitute an increased level of seriousness from her prior crimes," the Napa County District Attorney said in a statement.

Napa County records show Barajas has a history of traffic violations.

What's next:

Barajas remains behind bars at the Napa County Jail on $1.5 million bail.

She is expected to enter a plea Monday at 8:30 a.m.