Napa winery's viral job description sounds 'cult like' to some

A Napa Valley Winery's job posting went viral on Twitter this week for what some people deemed "cult-like."

In a since-deleted tweet, @clapifyoulikeme posted a few pages of the job application for a Loyalty Coordinator in Dry Farm Winery, according to the Eater SF.

The job posting said the ideal candidate must be comfortable with their culture requirements, including practicing "30-60 minute team meditation, gratefulness practice, group visualization, and family meeting" daily.

The ideal candidate is also expected to be on board with the company's culture, including the "Code of Creation" and "Code of Co-Existence."

The company strongly believes in the coexistence of peace and profit and does not vacation or time off policy, company expense policy, and weekend or night emails.

Interested applicants can submit their resumes and answering 15 questions about job and wine experiences, hobbies, and thoughts on "love," "authenticity" and "trust."

While some Twitter users have found the job posting "cult-like," stressful, or simply bizarre, the San Francisco Chronicle said those who know the winery should not be surprised at all.

The winery is known for being a big proponent of "biohacking," "healthy wine," and group meditation in the wine industry, according to the Chronicle.