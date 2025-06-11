Napa woman killed during domestic violence attack was pregnant with twins, family says

article

A woman killed in a domestic violence attack in Napa was pregnant with twins, according to her family.

Relatives identified the victim as 33-year-old Hailey Yvonne Privett.

Privett was found dead around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at her home in the 4300 block of Dale Drive, according to the Napa Police Department.

Her alleged attacker, 40-year-old Ernie Solis, was initially at large but has since been arrested. He was booked on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting injury in a domestic violence incident.

Authorities have not released details about how Privett died or shared information on the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Family members said Privett was a mother of three and had recently announced that she was expecting twins.

"Hailey was a source of strength, love, and laughter. She worked tirelessly to provide a safe, loving home for her children and gave them everything she could, even on her hardest days," a GoFundMe page set up by the family reads.

Privett’s cousin told KTVU via email she had been excited about the pregnancy.

"That was all ripped away from her. That was all ripped away from her three children, who were in the house at the time of the tragedy," the cousin said.

It is unclear how far along she was in the pregnancy.

The family said proceeds from the GoFundMe will go toward supporting her children and covering funeral expenses.