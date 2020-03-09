NASA Ames closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

article

NASA's Ames Research Center in Mountain View has been closed and employees ordered on telework status after an employee tested positive for the virus, NASA officials said late Sunday.

"We believe the exposure at the center has been limited, but - out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with NASA Headquarters and the NASA Chief Heath and Medical Officer in accordance to agency response plans - Ames Research Center will temporarily go to a mandatory telework status until further notice," officials said in a statement.

