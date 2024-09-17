How to register to vote in California

The Brief Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. California residents can register to vote through the Secretary of State’s website. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 21.



With less than two months until Election Day, Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day, as part of a big push to get voters ready to cast their ballot on Nov. 5.

In California, residents can register to vote by filling out a form on the Secretary of State's website.

The registration will include submitting your California driver's license number or identification card number and the last four digits of your social security number.

Once the Department of Motor Vehicles database finds your information, you'll be asked to authorize the use of your DMV signature, which will then allow for an electronic image of the signature to be added to your voter registration application.

If there is no signature on file with the DMV, residents have the option to print the application and send it to their county election office.

They'll need to sign the paper application before mailing it to their respective county office.

The county elections office will then contact the applicant when their voter registration is approved or if more information is needed to confirm eligibility.

Those who want to change their political party preference must undergo this process to re-register.

As of July 5, about 82% of eligible voters in California were registered to vote.

The Secretary of State's office noted that National Voter Registration Day has historically been powered by volunteers, organizations and businesses to spread the word about the importance of preparing for Election Day by registering to vote.

The annual nonpartisan event started in 2012 and is a coordinated effort across the country.

The effort has been successful in getting more than 5 million Americans registered, according to National Voter Registration Day organizers.

"Celebrated each September, National Voter Registration Day involves dedicated partners of every stripe from all over the country hitting the streets for a single star-spangled awesome day of coordinated field, digital, and media action focused squarely on growing our shared democracy," the group said on its website.

KTVU has rounded up a comprehensive California voter guide which includes key voting information to help ensure your vote counts.

The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 5 General Election is Oct. 21. Registration forms must be postmarked or submitted electronically by that date.