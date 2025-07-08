Nationwide sanitation strike hits Bay Area

The Brief No trash pick-up for Stockton residents after strike announced. Bay Area residents' trash service may be impacted. Length of strike unknown.



A nationwide sanitation strike led by the Teamsters union impacting Republic Services customers is hitting the Bay Area.

What we know:

In California, Stockton Teamsters 439 officially went on strike, and unions in cities like Fremont and Milpitas were conducting solidarity pickets – and for customers, the actions meant either no garbage pickup or delayed trash service.

This is a sanctioned strike, so workers can choose to work or strike.

Why you should care:

In Fremont, garbage cans were full on Tuesday morning. Residents were hoping the trash would be picked up, and city officials didn't think the garbage would be collected until Saturday.

Local 350, which represents the Fremont area, said this isn't their strike, but they are not crossing picket lines.

Resident Saad Nadeem wondered "where the heck" all the trucks were.

"I thought they were running late," he said. "Normally, they come at 6 a.m."

Nadeem said he was not given any information about a strike.

In Milpitas at the Newby Island Landfill Facility, there were protesters holding signs that said, "hold your nose."

Big picture view:

Daly City garbage collectors were also picketing in solidarity. In the Bay Area, Republic Services also operates in Alameda, San Mateo, Burlingame, parts of Contra Costa County, Newark, Union City and Richmond.

Unions are demonstrating across the nation in Boston and Atlanta, too.

One demonstrator said there is a new bargaining unit that is not coming to the table. They are asking for better healthcare, pensions and a grievance process.

The other side:

KTVU reached out to Republic Services for comment and how this may impact trash pickup but has not heard back.

What they're saying:

The Teamsters said they are striking because they want fair wages for cost of living, better healthcare, a grievance process and to be treated equitably.