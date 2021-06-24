Natural gas leak forces evacuations in Morgan Hill neighborhood

article

Firefighters from Cal Fire are at the scene of a natural gas leak in a neighborhood on the southwestern edge of Morgan Hill Thursday evening that has forced the evacuation of residents in the immediate vicinity.

Cal Fire officials said that the gas leak is in the area of Stonebridge Drive and Stonebridge Court, near Watsonville Road.

A PG&E crew is on the way to the neighborhood to cap the leak and make repairs. There are no further details at this time.

Advertisement







