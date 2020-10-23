Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
6
High Wind Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Fort Tejon
High Wind Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM PDT until TUE 1:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta

Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama, authorities say, injuries unclear

Published 
Updated 7 mins ago
News
Associated Press
article

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) - A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed Friday in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, authorities said.

Officials did not immediately release information about possible fatalities, but said no one on the ground was hurt.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said responders encountered a “large volume of fire” with a home and several cars engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to make “a quick stop on the fire,” the chief told local news outlets.

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs. Darby called the neighborhood a “heavily populated” residential area. No firefighters were injured, he added.

It was not immediately clear what type of plane crashed or how many were on board.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.