article

The Brief NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he has sensed the public's confidence in Mayor Daniel Lurie's leadership. Sunday's All-Star Game at the Chase Center marked the first time the match was hosted in the Bay Area since the 2000 game in Oakland.



Ahead of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, commissioner Adam Silver shared some words of encouragement regarding the direction San Francisco is heading.

What they're saying:

"There really is a sense of optimism in this community right now. Frankly, I felt it all the way in New York before I got here," Silver said at a news conference over the weekend. "I think the national media is covering the renaissance we’re seeing here in San Francisco, and I’ve had the opportunity – since I’ve been commissioner – to be here quite a lot."

Sunday's matchup at the Chase Center marked the first time the NBA All-Star Game was hosted in the Bay Area since the 2000 game at the Oakland Arena. However, Silver said the sheer number of finals that the Golden State Warriors have particiapted in has allowed him to spend a considerable amount of time in the city and among the community.

And in that time, he said he has picked up on the sense that San Franciscans are confident in new Mayor Daniel Lurie's leadership and in the changes his administration has been making.

"I do sense more energy these last several days here than I’ve experienced in a long time," Silver said. "I think there’s just a true sense of optimism here that the city is turning a corner, and that under Daniel’s leadership, things are heading in the right direction.

The Big Game:

The All-Star Game brought with it a host of events, including a challenge that saw an 18-year-old Oakley college student win $100,000 for making a half-court basket before Milwaukee Bucks player and Bay Area native Damian Lillard could sink three 3-point shots.

Additionally, basketball legend Charles Barkley – despite having choice words for San Francisco in the past – came to town for the game and donated $250,000 to the GLIDE Memorial Church in San Francisco

Lurie in a post on X thanked the NBA commissioner for his confidence, and added high-profile events like the basketball game allow the city to showcase itself to the rest of the world.

"Commissioner Silver recognizes the optimism happening throughout our city," Lurie said. "We are on the rise, and global events like the All-Star Game give us a chance to show off the best of San Francisco."

Silver also acknowledged and expressed thanks to former Mayor London Breed for being "instrumental" in bringing the All-Star game to San Francisco.