NBA stars from Oakland host back-to-school giveaway amid rising prices on supplies

The Brief NBA stars Gary Payton II and Juan Toscano Anderson, both Oakland natives, organized a back-to-school giveaway at Fremont High School Sunday. The players gave away 2,000 backpacks through their nonprofits, along with school supplies and free haircuts. The giveaway comes amid rising prices on school supplies, with many parents saying it's a struggle to afford everything.



They may be NBA superstars, but it was what they were doing off the court Sunday that had local families pumped up.

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II and former Warrior Juan Toscano-Anderson, both Oakland natives, helped organize a massive back-to-school giveaway at Fremont High School.

Through their respective nonprofits, the GPII Foundation and Journey to Achieve, the players gave away 2,000 backpacks, along with school supplies, free haircuts and more.

What they're saying:

"This will always be my home, and so I don't want to be just a taker. I've taken so much from Oakland and I just want to continue to give back," said Toscano-Anderson.

"That's the whole point of this, just to give them everything they need, materials they need for their families and, most importantly, for them, so they can succeed," said Payton.

Parents feeling the pinch from rising prices on school supplies

This giveaway comes at a time when prices have gone up on just about everything, and parents in the Bay Area say school supplies are no exception.

By the numbers:

On average, families are expected to spend $570 per child on back-to-school items this year, according to Deloitte.

A recent survey by U.S. News found 62% of parents expect to pay more than last year, with 85% concerned about rising prices due to tariffs.

Local perspective:

"Everything is expensive, everything is going up," said Jamie Williams of Oakland.

"The supplies, the food, everything is just more. We have three kids and three different schools," said Jolene Wright of Oakland.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the line at Sunday's giveaway stretched all the way down the block, with families grateful for a little support in what's been a difficult year.

"It's very important, especially as a single parent. It's hard," said Williams. "So stuff like this, it helps us a whole lot."

What's next:

The first day of school in Oakland is Monday, August 11.