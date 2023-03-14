Nearly 220,000 people remain without power across the Bay Area

article

Strong winds across the Bay Area have left more than 200,000 residents without power late Tuesday night, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

PG&E sent the following power outage breakdown to KTVU. This is their 9 p.m. hour update:

San Francisco-- 912

The Peninsula-- 43,941

North Bay-- 2,953

East Bay-- 40,462

South Bay-- 112,962

PG&E has not said what exactly has caused the outages. They did not say when power would be fully restored, although those efforts are underway.

The latest atmospheric river knocked down trees and power lines and closed multiple major freeways.

A high wind warning is in effect for much of the Bay Area until 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

