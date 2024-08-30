Neighbor arrested after California couple disappears from nudist ranch

article

The Brief Police arrested a neighbor in connection with the disappearance of an elderly California couple from a nudist ranch. The bodies of Daniel and Stephanie Menard have not yet been found. Michael Royce Sparks was booked on suspicion of murder.



Police on Friday announced the arrest of a man in connection with the disappearance of an elderly couple from their home, which doubles as a nudist ranch, in California.

The Redlands Police Department posted that they booked Michael Royce Sparks, 62, on suspicion of murder at the West Valley Detention Center.

They said he was connected to the Aug. 24 disappearance of Daniel and Stephanie Menard, and their dog cuddles, from the Olive Dell Ranch. The ranch touts itself as a family-friendly nudist resort, located in Colton, California, in San Bernardino County.

Fox 11 reported that Sparks is the Menard's neighbor.

Authorities added Sparks surrendered voluntarily after he was found hiding under a home. Police told Fox 11 they are "confident" that their bodies are somewhere on his property, though it appears at this point that they haven't been found.

The latest update comes the day after officials said they identified one of their neighbors as a person of interest and a SWAT team converged on the ranch, with investigators adding foul play was suspected.

Investigators said the couple's vehicle was found unlocked, with the keys inside, down the road from their home the same day they were reported missing. Stephanie. Menard’s purse was found inside the home along with her and Daniel Menard’s cell phones.

Daniel Menard suffers from dementia and is diabetic, Redlands PD added.

Loved ones said they are active in their church and community.

Friends of the couple say they were involved in some type of lawsuit against the nudist ranch, where they lived for decades. They had also recently complained that they were being harassed by someone about that lawsuit.

Fox 11 contributed to this report.