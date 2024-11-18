Neighbors shocked after Vallejo man confesses to killing mother

Residents in a Vallejo neighborhood were stunned upon learning of a neighbor's arrest on charges of murder and attempted murder.

"It makes me think maybe he snapped or something. That he had a mental break that nobody knew was happening," neighbor Kimberley Nunez-Brandao said.

Authorities said that Frank McMillan, 63, stabbed his wife on Saturday while visiting her at Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center, then stabbed himself.

After coming out of surgery, McMillan made a spontaneous admission to police: he said he had killed his mother at their nearby home earlier.

"I'm really sad (along) with my family because that lady helped a lot," neighbor and friend Carlos Ruiz said.

Ruiz said that the family, known for their love of church and gardening, is a fixture in the community.

"Everybody is surprised because that guy is a good guy. And that family is good," said Ruiz. "I don't know what happened that day."

Authorities are working to make sense of the situation.

Kaiser officials issued a statement that read in part, "We’re grateful to our staff members who acted quickly to intervene and provide care to those involved."

Security experts said there will be a review of safety protocols at the hospital, though security guards can only protect against known threats.

"It goes back to if there's reason to be cautious, information has to be passed down. If information is not passed down, then you would be none the wiser," said Armando Gomez, CEO of VP Security.

Vallejo police are speaking with neighbors and trying to gather video from around the family's home.

Both McMillan and his wife are expected to survive.

While McMillan remains in the hospital, he will be moved to Solano County Jail once medically cleared.