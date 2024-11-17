Man confesses to killing mother, stabs wife then himself at Vallejo hospital: police

article

A man allegedly killed his mother at a home before stabbing his wife and then himself at a hospital where his wife was a patient in Vallejo, police said.

Vallejo police arrested 63-year-old Frank James McMillan after he allegedly stabbed his wife and then stabbed himself in a self-inflicted stab wound at Kaiser Permanente on Sereno Drive Saturday around 8:45 a.m.

Kaiser acknowledged an assault at their hospital, saying a visitor attacked a patient of theirs.

Both he and his wife were taken in for surgery and are expected to survive their injuries. After coming out of surgery, police said McMillan confessed to officers that he killed his mother at a home in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue.

Vallejo police officers visited the home to perform a welfare check. Inside, they found McMillan's mother dead.

McMillan was arrested for attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his wife at the Kaiser hospital and for murder for the death of his mother.

Police said once medically cleared, he will be taken to the Solano County Jail.

It's unclear the circumstances that led up to the assault.