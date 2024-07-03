Netflix moves forward in removing its cheapest ad-free plan

Netflix is phasing out its cheapest ad-free plan this month.

Some users on the streaming platform have received on-screen notifications alerting them to upgrade their subscription soon.

"Your last day to watch Netflix is July 13. Choose a new plan to keep watching," the message reads.

The ad-free plan was $12 a month.

Users can switch to the ad-supported plan for $7 a month or the ad-free plan for $15.49 a month. Netflix also has a premium subscription for $23 if users want to share their account with two people outside the household or watch Netflix on four supported devices at a time.

Earlier this year, the streaming service announced its decision in a letter to shareholders stating it would start the removal process with Canada and the UK, reported by CNET.

The UK and Canada are the first countries to lose the Basic Plan before the removal in other select locations, including the US.