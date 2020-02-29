Network services restored after outage at 26 Contra Costa County libraries

Key services at more than two dozen libraries in Contra Costa County are working again after they were shuttered by a network outage this week, library officials said Saturday.

The outage was the result of ongoing work to secure the Contra Costa County Library network, which was the target of a Jan. 3 cyber attack.

"We know this recovery has been frustrating," said County Librarian Melinda Cervantes. "We appreciate how understanding everyone has been and want to reassure library users that we have made restoring services to the public the first priority."

Internet, WiFi and online account access are up and running along with some digital resources at the 26 libraries affected by the outage this week.

Library services like Link+ and some of the other online resources and databases will take a little longer to be restored, officials said Saturday.

The library will update ccclib.org as additional services are restored.