New affordable housing project breaks ground in Haight-Ashbury neighborhood

A new, 100 percent affordable housing development for low-income families and transitional-aged youth broke ground in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood on Wednesday.

Across the street from Golden Gate Park, Mayor London Breed and other city leaders celebrated the start of construction of 730 Stanyan Street - a mixed-use project that will add 160 affordable rental units and new commercial spaces into the neighborhood.

Of the rental units, 20 will be designated for transitional-aged young people, 12 will be for families who experienced homelessness and 32 will be for people with city project-based vouchers. The remaining units will be available for households who earn 25 to 80 percent of the area median income.

"This project is not only adding 160 new homes for low-income families and youth, but it's also adding to what it is an incredible community in the Haight," said Breed. "Years of work by the City and the community have gone into this corner at Haight and Stanyan, and I can't wait to welcome the first residents into their new homes. This is exactly the kind of project we need in neighborhoods across San Francisco."

The $153.2 million housing project will also include four commercial spaces available to the community on the ground floor, including a childhood daycare, a food hall and a retail space.

Funds come from federal tax credits and the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development via dollars from the 2019 Affordable Housing General Obligation Bond.

"Neighbors in the Haight have embraced this project with open arms, and I appreciate the partnership with Chinatown Community Development Center, the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation, and the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development to see this project to fruition," said Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

730 Stanyan will also be managed and co-developed by the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation and Chinatown Community Development Center, two nonprofit organizations with experience assisting affordable housing projects in San Francisco.

The housing project is expected to be open in fall 2025.

