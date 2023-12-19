New Alameda County undersheriff appointed as veteran retiring from office

article

Longtime Alameda County Undersheriff Rich Lucia is retiring just before the new year and will be replaced by the first woman to hold that position in Alameda County's history, KTVU has learned.

In a letter to staff on Monday, Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez thanked Lucia for his 53-year tenure in policing and his "selfless commitment" to remain in his post after she won the election against longtime, former Greg Ahern in the June 2022 election.

Lucia's last day will be Dec. 29.

In expressing her gratitude for Lucia's "unwavering guidance and steadfast support," Sanchez also announced the promotion of April Luckett-Fahimi - the first woman to serve in this role.

Sanchez herself was the first woman elected to serve as sheriff.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office has never before had two women of color hold such high positions.

Luckett-Fahimi has been with the sheriff's office for 23 years, most recently as captain.

"This promotion marks the beginning of a new era within the Alameda County Sheriff's Office," Sanchez wrote to her staff in a letter obtained by KTVU. "A momentous catalyst for positive change and progress."

Sources also told KTVU that Danny McNaughton was promoted to assistant sheriff, to replace Colby Staysa.

The Sheriff's Office has a net budget for about $430 million and has more than 1,700 authorized positions, including 1,000 sworn personnel.

The sheriff provides security to the courthouse, operates the coroner's bureau, Santa Rita Jail and the county's Office of Emergency Services, in addition to providing patrol services to unincorporated parts of the county.