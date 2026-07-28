New allegations against former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

The Brief Federal prosecutors have revealed new allegations in the ongoing federal corruption case involving former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and California Waste Solutions, the city's recycling contractor. Meanwhile, Oakland is preparing to officially welcome its newest permanent police chief. A swearing-in ceremony will take place Wednesday at Oakland City Hall for current Interim Chief James Beere.



Federal prosecutors have revealed new allegations in the ongoing federal corruption case involving former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and California Waste Solutions, the city's recycling contractor.

What they're saying:

According to court filings, prosecutors allege Thao shared confidential city information with the Duong family, accepted political benefits, and engaged in a pay-to-play scheme.

The documents, reported by the East Bay Times and The Oaklandside, detail allegations of secret recordings, political influence payments, and attempts to conceal damaging information.

The other side:

Thao and the other defendants have maintained their innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, Oakland is preparing to officially welcome its newest permanent police chief. A swearing-in ceremony will take place Wednesday at Oakland City Hall for current Interim Chief James Beere.

The Oakland City Council has approved Beere’s contract, which includes an annual compensation exceeding $411,000.

Beere has been with the Oakland Police Department since 1997, holding key leadership roles over his tenure, including assistant chief and commander of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Beere stated that his primary priorities for the department include building up staffing levels and reviving the cadet program.