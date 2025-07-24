New baby rhino born at Santa Rosa’s Safari West

article

The Brief Ozzy – named after the legendary metal singer Ozzy Osbourne – was born at the wildlife preserve early on Tuesday morning, the very same day the musician passed away. He was born to Eesha, a 20-year-old southern white rhino who gave birth to another calf just two years ago. Ozzy and Eesha are expected to stay together for up to two years as the baby learns and weans from his mother.



A baby southern white rhinoceros has been born at Safari West in Santa Rosa.

Ozzy – named after the legendary metal singer Ozzy Osbourne – was born at the wildlife preserve early on Tuesday morning, the very same day the musician passed away.

Ozzy the baby rhino was born to Eesha, a 20-year-old southern white rhino who gave birth to another calf – named Otto – just two years ago. Safari West reported Ozzy and Eesha are both doing well and bonding with one another.

"This is a joyful moment for Safari West and a powerful reminder of our role in conservation," said Dr. Nancy Lang, Safari West’s founder and conservation director. "Every rhino birth inspires hope and underscores the importance of protecting these extraordinary animals. We’re honored to care for this calf and grateful for the collaborative partnership that made this birth possible."

Ozzy and Eesha are expected to stay together for up to two years as the baby learns and weans from his mother. However, Safari West noted that the baby’s big brother Otto weaned from Eesha a bit earlier than expected, so the animal care team will monitor Ozzy’s progress closely and adjust as needed.

Southern white rhinos are classified as "near threatened." About 17,500 of the animals remain in the wild. (Courtesy of Safari West)

The new baby’s father is another southern white rhino named Ongava, a 29-year-old specimen who resides at Safari West through a long-standing loan agreement with The Indianapolis Zoo, which retains ownership of Ongava and Ozzy while both institutions share stewardship of the baby.

"The Indianapolis Zoo celebrates this new southern white rhinoceros calf, which is a win for the global conservation efforts of this amazing animal," said Dr. Rob Shumaker, president and CEO of the Indianapolis Zoo. "We appreciate the good care given to Ongava and his offspring by Safari West and feel fortunate to be part of this success story."

The backstory:

Southern white rhinos are classified as "near threatened." About 17,500 of the animals remain in the wild.

The animals have survived a century of population swings, according to Safari West. The population of southern white rhinos rebounded from fewer than 100 individuals in the early 1900s to over 21,000 in 2012.

Though poaching has once again put the population of southern white rhinos at risk, Safari West noted that 2023 marked the first increase in wild white rhino numbers in over a decade, with 2024 seeing a further 3.4% rise.

The wildlife preserve added that, while caretakers continue to prioritize Ozzy’s comfort and well-being during these early days, visitors to Safari West may soon have the opportunity to view the new calf.

"We believe conservation begins with connection," Lang said. "When guests see a rhino calf up close, they feel wonder, empathy, and curiosity—and that’s where real conservation starts. This birth is more than just a moment of joy; it’s part of our long-term commitment to protecting wildlife and inspiring the next generation of stewards."