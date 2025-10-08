New bill makes Diwali a California state holiday

article

The Brief A new state bill has made the Hindu holiday Diwali an official California state holiday. The bill, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, goes into effect Jan. 1. Diwali, the Hindu "Festival of Lights," marks the start of the Hindu new year.



Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed into law AB 268, which when it goes into effect will authorize public schools and community colleges to close on Diwali. State employees can elect to take the day off, and public school students will have an excused absence to celebrate the holiday. The bill goes into effect on Jan. 1.

In addition to being a Hindu holiday, Diwali is also celebrated by Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. The celebrations last for five days, and the holiday marks the start of the Hindu new year.

California is the third state to officially recognize the holiday, following Pennsylvania in 2024 and Connecticut earlier this year.

AB 268 was authored by Assemblymember Ask Kalra, a Democrat from San Jose, and Assemblymember Darshana Patel, a Democrat from San Diego.

"California is home to the largest population of Indian Americans, and designating Diwali as an official state holiday will uplift its message to the hundreds of thousands of Californians that celebrate and help introduce it to many throughout our diverse state," Kalra said in a press release. "Diwali brings communities together with the message of goodwill, peace, and shared sense of renewal. California should embrace Diwali and its diversity, not keep it hidden in darkness."

Diwali is typically celebrated by lighting small oil lamps — meant to signify the light of good overcoming the evils of darkness —placing them around the home and praying for health, knowledge and peace.

"In these uncertain times, Diwali, known as the festival of lights, reminds us of the enduring triumph of light over darkness and offers a much-needed message of hope. AB 286 reflects California's commitment to inclusivity, honoring the rich cultural heritage of millions of Californians while lighting the way toward a brighter, more united future for all," Patel said in a press release.

According to a 2025 Pew survey, 960,000 of America's 4.9 million Indian residents, or 20%, live in California.

Diwali falls on Oct. 20 this year, but the date moves from year to year. The date is determined by the Hindu lunisolar calendar, but the celebrations take place on the darkest night of the month, which is the new moon.

