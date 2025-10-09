New California laws: From Diwali to refrigerators

California's governor is busy signing bills into laws, from banning police masks to creating Diwali as a state holiday, from California State University admissions to making sure landlords provide basic appliances.

Here is a look at some of the new legislation:

Ban police masks

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a set of bills meant to check the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown in California, including a first-in-the nation measure to ban officers from wearing masks and others that limit their access to schools and hospitals, CalMatters reported.

AB 49 prohibits schools from allowing immigration enforcement officers on campus without a warrant.

SB 627 widely prohibits federal and local law enforcement officers from wearing face masks while conducting their duties.

SB 805 requires that law enforcement officers identify themselves while conducting their duties, with some exceptions.

SB 81 prohibits immigration enforcement from entering restricted areas of a health facility without a judicial warrant or court order.

SB 98 requires schools and higher education institutions to send community notifications when immigration enforcement is on campus, and prohibits immigration enforcement from entering certain areas without a judicial warrant or court order.



Diwali state holiday

People light earthen lamps on the banks of Saryu River during a cultural programme, on the eve of Diwali festival, on November 11, 2023, Ayodhya, India. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)

Diwali, the vibrant festival of lights celebrated in Hinduism and other religions, will become an official state holiday in California next year.

The new law, AB 268, was sponsored by Democratic state Assemblymembers Ash Kalra, who represents part of San Jose, and Darshana Patel, who represents San Diego. Starting in 2026, public schools and community colleges will be able to close on Diwali, and state employees can choose to take the day off with pay.

Last year, Pennsylvania became the first state and this year Connecticut became the second state to officially recognize Diwali as a state holiday, according Kalra's office. New York requires public schools in the city of New York to be closed on Diwali as a school holiday. Other states are also considering Diwali holiday recognitions.

Kalra is the first Indian American to serve in the California State Legislature.

Admit qualified high school graduates to CSU

Qualified high school graduates will automatically be admitted to the California State University system in the 2026-27 school year without having to apply, because SB 640 was signed into law.

The author was Sen. Christopher Cabaldon.

Ultra-processed foods banned

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1264 into law, which bans the most "harmful" ultra-processed foods from school lunches by 2035.

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-San Fernando Valley) authored the bill, making California the first state in the nation to ban certain foods from public schools.

Antisemitism prevention coordinator

AB 715 establishes a new Office of Civil Rights and a first-in-the-nation statewide Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator in an effort to rein in antisemitism in schools.

The Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator will be appointed by Newsom and confirmed by the state Senate, tasked with tracking and reporting antisemitism in California schools, as well as training and advising local educational agencies on how to address antisemitism.

The bill was authored by Democratic Assemblymembers Rick Chavez Zbur of Los Angeles and Dawn Addis of San Luis Obispo.

Outdoor dining options

AB 592, written by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino), enables open-kitchen restaurants to utilize California’s climate by permitting windows, folding doors, or non-fixed storefronts — which gives restaurant owners greater flexibility in providing outside premises.

Fridges in apartments

AB 628 requires apartments to come with a refrigerator and stove, as well as basic appliances that many reasonable renters expect would already be required. The mandate applies to all leases that are signed, amended or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2026.

It was authored by Assemblymemember Tina McKinnor (D-Inglewood).

Return cars for refund

FILE-Vehicles for sale at a Ford dealership in Colma, California. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Consumers who buy or lease a new or used car from a California dealer will now have a first-in-the-nation right to return a used car for a refund within three days of purchase and improved pricing transparency.

SB 766, authored by Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) is similar to a regulation adopted by the Federal Trade Commission early last year under President Joe Biden.

The law also gives consumers the right to find out the full price of any vehicle upon request and bans outright junk products and services, like "free oil changes" for an electric car, according to UC Berkeley's Center for Consumer Law.