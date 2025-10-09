California bill bans ultra-processed foods in school meals by 2035

The Brief California Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1264 into law on Wednesday. The bill lays out plans for determining the most "harmful" ultra-processed foods, and removing them from school lunches by 2035. California is the first state in the nation to define ultra-processed foods.



California Governor Gavin Newsom has big plans for school lunches. He signed Assembly Bill 1264 this week, which aims to eliminate ultra-processed foods from school lunches.

California is now the first state to define ultra-processed foods, or UPFs. It's the latest of moves from California leaders to lay out healthy food protections for kids.

California State Senator Scott Wiener co-authored the bill.

"We've learned an enormous amount about what ultra-processed foods do to the human body. And it's not just the learning, it's also just understanding that the percentage of our diet in the U.S. That comes from ultra-processed food has gotten higher and higher," Wiener said.

A study published in the Journal of American Medical Association showed that 67% of the average American child's diet consists of ultra-processed foods.

Ultra-processed food is defined for the bill's purposes as any food or beverage that contains a banned substance like Red 40, or has high amounts of saturated fat, sodium, or added sugar.

The bill would ban "particularly harmful" ultra-processed foods in school meals across the Golden State by 2035.

Wyatt Gibson, a student at Willow Glen High School in San Jose, tells KTVU that his school's lunch options aren’t very good.



"A lot of the days, every day there is pizza and there's also gonna be some other thing. That other thing is really not that good," GIbson said.



Parents say healthy is the goal, but it isn't easy

What they're saying:

Carla Collins has kids in San Jose schools, and she says she tries to encourage whole foods for her family.

"Everything is set up to be convenient, fast and that doesn't always mean healthy. The easier the system can make it so we have healthier choices, the better," Collins told KTVU.

Wiener says this isn't about eliminating unhealthy foods altogether, but finding a healthier balance for kids, and he says it’s all backed by science.

"We know from the science that ultra-processed foods are extremely unhealthy for everyone and especially for kids. It's not real food, it's full of chemicals and preservatives, it plays a role in chronic disease," Wiener told KTVU.

Community members in San Jose were in support of the changes.

"I know in other countries they have very healthy, whole foods for their kids. And we usually have corn dogs and tater tots. And those things are yummy but maybe not the best for our little ones," San Jose resident Tatiana Miramontes told KTVU.

