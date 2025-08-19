New FDA approved eye drops for vision is coming soon

article

The Brief The FDA has approved a first-of-its-kind eye drop that addresses a common vision condition. The once-daily drops will treat an age-related condition that causes blurry near vision. The drops are expected to be available within months.



A California company has created a first-of-its-kind eyedrop that corrects a certain type of vision impairment and could allow many Americans to ditch their corrective eyewear.

Treats a common eye condition

The product is called VIZZ, and it specifically targets a common condition known as presbyopia, an age-related decline that causes blurry near vision.

The impairment typically begins to develop in middle age and affects an estimated 128 million Americans.

As people age, the eye's lens gradually hardens and loses flexibility, affecting a person's ability to focus on objects that are near.

"It impacts the daily lives of nearly all people over the age of 45," according to drop manufacturer LENZ Therapeutics, which added, "Presbyopes often experience an abrupt change in their daily life as the symptoms become more pronounced starting in their mid-40s, when reading glasses or other corrective aids are suddenly necessary to read text or conduct close-up work."

FDA approved

Last month, VIZZ became the first and only Food and Drug Administration-approved aceclidine-based eye drop.

What we know:

The once-daily prescription works within 30 minutes and provides clear near vision for up to 10 hours, according to the San Diego area-based eye medication maker.

The company said what makes VIZZ a breakthrough product is that its aceclidine formulation allows for minimal stimulation to the eye's ciliary muscle. The muscle controls the shape of the eye lens and plays a critical role in the eye's ability to focus at different distances.

"Excessive stimulation of the ciliary muscle can lead to unwanted side effects," LENZ officials told KTVU in an email, adding, "Aceclidine’s formulation was specifically designed to achieve a sub-2mm pupil diameter without impacting distance vision."

SEE ALSO: Popular weight-loss drugs could increase risk of developing eye conditions, vision loss, research suggests

The drops were described as a paradigm shift in corrective eye treatment options for what's considered an unavoidable loss of near vision associated with aging.

Warnings and precautions

According to an FDA document, possible risks of the drug include experiencing temporary dim or dark vision after the drops are administered to the eyes.

In rare instances, the medication could result in retinal tears and detachments, the document said.

What's next:

LENZ Therapeutics is planning to roll out the new drug in the U.S. in the coming months.

The company said it expects VIZZ samples and product availability in October.

A prescription will be required for purchase.

The cost of VIZZ will be $79 a month for 25 doses, or for a three-month supply of 75 doses, it will be $198, through online pharmacy site UpScript, LENZ said.

The drops will also be available at local pharmacies.

VIZZ was approved by the FDA on July 31, 2025. (LENZ Therapeutics)

The Source Information for this story came from a LENZ Therapeutics spokesperson, the company's website, and the FDA.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.