New images released of vehicle in deadly hit-and-run; victim's family hopes they will lead to an arrest



The family of a young East Palo Alto man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash hopes that newly released images of the suspected vehicle will lead to the driver responsible.

The victim's mother and sister said his death has left a void that cannot be filled. They want the driver caught and held accountable.

Andrea Williams-Johnson tended to a memorial for her son, D'Andre Stamper, at the crash site. He was found in the roadway in front of his home in East Palo Alto.

"A big part is gone from all of us. He was the life of the party," said Williams-Johnson.

But the 26-year-old's life was suddenly cut short on the night of July 28th at around 10 p.m. Images from a surveillance camera showed Stamper walking across the street towards his aunt's house.

Police released an image of the white sedan that struck Stamper and sped off. Investigators said he suffered from mental health issues and may have laid down on the roadway shortly before he was killed.

"He was a human being. He's not roadkill," Williams-Johnson said. "Stand up and be responsible because we need some closure. Every day, it's just piercing my heart."

Stamper's family said he loved to dance. He graduated from college after receiving a full scholarship. At the time of his death, he worked several part-time jobs : a teacher's assistant at an elementary school, a bank teller and sales associate at Home Depot.

"I do have the memory of the last day we spent so I can hold that close to my heart," younger sister Dania Stamper said the two of them had spent time together on the day he was killed.

"The morning of, we went on a hike. We had a good day. We went to eat afterward so I have that memory, a memory of his happiest moment ," said Dania.

Family members said the East Palo Alto native loved his community. His dream was to build a roller skating rink to bring people together.

"The hardest part is why did it have to end like this, you know," said Dania.



Police have not made any arrests.

A community group plans to honor Stamper on Sunday by dedicating a memorial bench to him at his old high school, Eastside College Preparatory School.

