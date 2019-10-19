New information leads Concord police to reopen 2015 homicide case

article

Concord police have reopened an investigation in the 2015 shooting death of 20-year-old Erick Cruz after new leads came to light, according to police officials.

The investigation was reopened after people with new information about the killing contacted police.

The people who reached out to investigators had seen a police sketch released by the department of a person who had been in the area at the time of the shooting.

Cruz was killed on Sept. 12, 2015 at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Meadow Lane.

Officers were dispatched to the complex at 9:30 p.m. to investigate reports of gunshots, according to Concord police officials.

When they arrived, officers found Cruz suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Concord police tip line at (925) 603-5863.