New Orleans tornado captured on video by Ring camera

Security camera footage captured in New Orleans this week shows just how powerful a storm can be.

A Ring doorbell camera captured a tornado sweeping through Algiers, a neighborhood in New Orleans, Louisiana early Wednesday morning.

The security footage, shared by Tyesha Reddix, showed strong winds, propelling rain and a tornado off in the distance.

The dangerous storm caused damage across sections of the city, and the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado on May 12, reporting it as an EF-0 tornado with peak winds up to 85 mph.





The NWS also noted significant rainfall totals in the area, especially south of Lake Pontchartrain.

"In these areas along and south of the Lake, widespread 6 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts," the NWS wrote on social media.



According to local meteorologists, the city of New Orleans said it was responding to damage reports of downed trees and power lines in many neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, drone footage also captured damage in Algiers Point, as well as a shredded roof at Kentwood Water.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.