New parking system is causing headaches and confusion

The Brief A recently installed parking metering system is causing headaches for San Anselmo residents and business owners alike. Business owners say they regularly have to help customers navigate the complicated system, and that the program is setting the wrong tone for visitors coming to the city.



The city of San Anselmo has a parking problem. Not a lack of spaces, or drivers ignoring parking regulations — it's paying for a spot in the city's popular commercial neighborhoods.

Where the city's business district used to have free 2-hour curbside parking in front of its many shops and eateries, now there's a pay-to-park system that residents and business owners say is just too complicated.

Duilio Valenti, who's restaurant Valenti's is on San Anselmo Avenue, says he regularly helps people navigate the digital payment system.

"I haven't heard from a single resident that this was a good idea. I've helped numerous people at the machine because now I know how to use it. The delivery people are not very happy at all because now they have to park and do all that app stuff," Valenti said.

Valenti isn't the only business owner who feels frustrated.

"We help (customers) figure out how to do it. You know, I have to go out and help them. They're angry and the feedback I've been getting is they don't want to come to this town anymore," Ouida Chichester, the manager of the Blanc clothing boutique said.

"I've seen, especially older people, dealing with their phone, or if they don't have a phone, being confused by the (kiosk) process," said resident Brian Crawford.

Pat Townsley, the owner of Creekside Pizza and Taproom, said San Anselmo is the wrong place for a parking system like the one the city has adopted, and that it's driving visitors, and their money, away.

"It's a very charming town, it's just not the right place for (this system). In the daytime it just sets a tone that this is not a welcoming town, which is the opposite of what we should be doing. The misstep here is that now, instead of having two hours of free parking without enforcement, is to put the meters in when we still don't have the enforcement," Townsley said.

It's not just business owners saying the new system is a headache. Residents Kelly and Craig Breslin said they don't have a problem with the city installing a metering system, only that San Anselmo's is too difficult to navigate.

"We actually just got back from Europe and these (meters) were all over the place, but so easy to use, it was a much easier system," Kelly Breslin said.

"Well, you have to change with the times," Craig Breslin said. "I'm still a two finger typist and so, for me, it is quite difficult, but for others it's progress."

San Anselmo Vice-Mayor Steve Burdo said the City Council was trying to increase parking space turnover for the merchants, and charge for parking the way other city parking lots do.

"Our goal has got to be to not just manage a parking program, but manage it in way that is accessible and functional for everyone. So we're open to making any changes, from minor tweaks or a full-on rethinking of the program," Burdo said.

