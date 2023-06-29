New pickleball courts coming to iconic SF landmark, reserve your spot in July

San Francisco's pickleballers can soon reserve a court to swing their paddles at one of the city's most iconic spots.

Beginning July 11, players will have the opportunity to reserve a court at the Palace of Fine Arts, free of charge, San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced on Wednesday.

Through the Rec. and Park Department's online reservation system, players can book 90-minute slots from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

The initiative is part of Rec and Park's plan to expand court access and accommodate the soaring popularity of pickleball.

"We are thrilled to further expand access to pickleball, an incredibly social and inclusive sport that has brought joy to so many new players over the past few years," said Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg. "We will continue to prioritize meeting demand while balancing the needs of our other sports communities."

The establishment of the new courts is the result of a collaboration between Rec. and Park, which owns the Palace of Fine Arts, Non Plus Ultra, the events company leasing the space, and DinkSF, a newly formed pickleball organization.

DinkSF will offer classes, clinics, and court reservations at the Palace of Fine Arts from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday, starting July 11.

"The DinkSF team is privileged and excited to bring pickleball lessons, clinics, court reservations and ball machine rental to this growing community," DinkSF said. "Our team of Professional Pickleball Registry certified instructors can’t wait to share their passion for pickleball with other enthusiasts, one dink at a time!"