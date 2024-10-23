The San Jose City Council voted unanimously to approve a new Costco warehouse despite opposition from residents.

The warehouse will be located at Prospect Road and Saratoga Avenue in the Westgate West Shopping Center.

Store representatives said the location would create more jobs and tax revenue, but opponents at the City Council meeting on Tuesday claimed the warehouse would increase traffic congestion in the neighborhood.

Featured article

"It's really scary. And I've almost gotten hit and I have a lot of friends who have almost gotten hit. Pretty much anyone who bikes to school has almost gotten hit," one resident said. "And if you're gonna add 11,000 more car trips, that number's not going to go down."

In February, the group Save West Valley began voicing its opposition to the proposed Costco in West San Jose.

"We welcome growth, but it needs to be reasonable, and it needs to support and fit the community and Costco does neither," Marc Pawliger, of Save West Valley, said previously.