Residents push back on new Costco, plan moves forward to City Council

Plans for a new Costco store in West San Jose are being met with pushback from some residents living near the proposed site. Concerns about heavy traffic and safety were presented to the planning commission at Wednesday night's meeting.

Back in February, Save West Valley began speaking out about their opposition to Costco opening in West San Jose. Costco responded to the group's concerns.

"We welcome growth, but it needs to be reasonable, and it needs to support and fit the community and Costco does neither," said Marc Pawliger, with Save West Valley.

Wearing green Save West Valley t-shirts, about two dozen people from the group attended San Jose’s planning commission meeting Wednesday night.

An environmental impact report was presented before Costco’s planning partners explained its plans and changes made to address concerns.

"On parking, we’re reducing the square footage at the site by over 23,000 square feet, and we’re adding 281 additional parking spaces, which exceeds the city’s requirement by almost 450 spaces," said Lynette Dias, with Costco's Urban Planning Partners.

The proposed store will be located at Prospect Road and Saratoga Avenue in the Westgate West shopping center, replacing closed stores.

Costco’s representatives say the company plans to reduce traffic and noise on nearby Graves Avenue, and it will create jobs and tax revenue.

"I’m a resident of Cameo and Graves, practically at the entrance of this Costco. I feel like Lewis and Clark here. I am actually in support of this project, and I’m hoping that you will actually vote for this proposal."

Still, Save West Valley says increased traffic near a residential area, Prospect High School students crossing the street in heavy traffic and the size of the store are all reasons the commission should reject Costco’s plan.

"I am worried about the well-being of my fellow classmates, that they will be severely injured or even killed by this unnecessary and preventable addition of a Costco warehouse in an already crowded neighborhood of schools and homes," said a Prospect High School student.

The planning commission voted to send the environmental impact report to San Jose City Council for review. Costco cannot move forward without the city’s approval.