New sleeping site for homeless opens in San Jose

A new, safe sleeping site is opening in San Jose this week, two weeks after the largest homeless encampment in the South Bay city was shut down.

The new safe sleeping site on East Taylor Street will offer space and services for homeless people living in the area. Up to 56 people are expected to move in on Tuesday.

Neighbor Yuji Kikuchi said he's not too worried about living so near the site.

"I think it's a pretty safe place because I see kids walking to school," he said.

The goal of this site is to provide people with a temporary safe place to stay before they can move into shelters or access other housing options.

It all comes at a key time for unhoused people in San Jose, where transitional housing options can be limited and take months to set up.

San Jose is one of the most expensive cities in the nation when it comes to housing, with rent averages estimated to be more than $3,000 each month, according to Redfin.

Those high prices have a big impact.

The city of San Jose estimates more than 6,000 people are unhoused in the city on any given day.

Mayor Matt Mahan shared more about the city's progress to alleviate homelessness.

"By the end of this year we are currently on track to reach a huge milestone: a 50% sheltered rate across our city," Mahan said last week. "That would mean half of the nearly 6,000 homeless residents in our community aren't sleeping along our creeks, or along our streets. They are sleeping in a bed each night."

Construction on this site began back in May. The city says the first access to this site will be given to unhoused people living near Watson Park and near the Guadalupe River.