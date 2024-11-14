New superintendent recommends closing seven schools in Alum Rock Union School District

The new superintendent at Alum Rock Union School District in San Jose issued a recommendation to close seven schools and consolidate two others at Thursday’s public hearing. Hundreds of people were also at the meeting to express their disapproval of the plan.

The district says these closures are necessary, but many people pleaded with the board to reconsider. They say the schools are an integral part of students’ education and the community.

"No one wants to close schools. No one is going to say let’s do this. This is the last alternative," said Manny Barbara, Advisory Committee Facilitator.

Parents, students and community members gathered Thursday night for a public hearing about school closures in the Alum Rock Union School District. Newly hired Superintendent German Cerda says the district is facing a $20 million deficit and closing schools will help prevent a district takeover.

"Aptitude Academy is another school. Its immediate savings is $1.1 million to the district. The deferred maintenance is at $8.2 million. It also has limited capacity for growth and has 400 students," said Cerda.

Cerda recommended permanently closing seven campuses, consolidating two schools and redesigning one learning center. He says the plan will cut the deficit in half and impact 2,800 students. Still, tensions were high as some people expressed their disapproval of the plan.

"We did close two schools during my tenure. There was no backlash, there were no meetings like this where parents were coming in and crying because we included the community in the decision," said Kim Basil, former ALRU Board member.

"Why are we still having this reoccurring issue time after time? This should not have been going on for this long," said Emilei, a former ALRU student.

Others expressed their concerns about safety and closing schools with extracurricular activities to keep students engaged.

"There’s something else that’s going on because some of the numbers they gave don’t make sense. There are other schools with a lesser percentage, and they’re remaining open. They’re in neighborhoods that are terrible for our kids," said Jose, who spoke during the hearing,

Alum Rock Union school board will continue holding hearings until they vote on December 2. The district must submit a finalized plan to the Santa Clara County Office of Education by December 16th.