New video shows at least 2 struck by cars at San Francisco sideshow

New video sent in by a viewer shows at least two people getting hit pretty hard by cars doing donuts and speeding about in San Francisco over the weekend.

There was no immediate word on their injuries.

But police did say there were at least two massive sideshows in the city on Sunday, including one at 2 a.m. at Van Ness Avenue and Pine Street, which is what the viewer video depicts.

Also on Sunday, police said there was a sideshow at 6th and Harrison streets a little earlier, where drivers of 30 cars and 100 people were participating watching the activity.

Police said they were able to disperse the crowds and break up the sideshows without incident.

No arrests were made.