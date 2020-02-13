New video shows East Bay armed robbery suspect possibly striking again

A suspected armed robber wanted by Richmond and Oakland police for two separate incidents may be tied to another case.

Surveillance cameras captured what appears to be the same suspect involved in a third robbery case.

Videos and images from each of the crimes show the man wearing the same red tracksuit in all three instances.

In new footage sent to KTVU from an Oakland resident, two men are seen walking up to the man's home on Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

One man, with long hair, pulls out what appears to be a gun from his waistband.

While the video doesn't capture it, the resident said moments later his contractor who was working at the home, was robbed at gunpoint.

Two hours earlier, two men attacked a young man at gunpoint while he was vacuuming his car in front of his home on Damuth Street in the Dimond District.

The suspects made off with his phone, jewelry, and keys.

In surveillance video from that incident, one of the suspects was also wearing red track pants.

The father of the young man who was attacked replaced the locks on his door Thursday.

KTVU showed the new video of the robbery incident at the home in Oakland to the man.

"They need to be caught for sure. The police need to catch these guys because who knows what else they are going to do," he said.

Police said around 5 p.m. that same day, another armed robbery occurred.

This time on San Pablo Avenue, near Clinton Avenue in Richmond.

Richmond police believe the suspect in their case is the same man in the Dimond district video.

That's three armed robberies in less than five hours possibly involving the same person.

Neighbors in the Dimond district are keeping their guard up.

"We're all trying to hold it together and live peacefully. It's pretty scary," said neighbor Heather Rehner.

"I'm always looking behind me. I have my dogs. I don't carry my wallet. I have a flip phone. I only carry the basics," said neighbor Mark Beam.

