Vigil for man who died in Alameda police custody – 3 officers charged by DA

There were mixed emotions Friday on the third anniversary of the death of Mario Gonzalez in Alameda police custody, just a day after Alameda County prosecutors announced criminal charges against three officers.

In 2021, the 26-year-old father died after he was restrained by the officers, who were charged Thursday with felony involuntary manslaughter.

"I was very, very happy, but it's painful," Gonzalez's mother Edith Arenales said Friday at a vigil at Otis Drive and Park Avenue near where her son encountered police.

"First time, you know, they say no criminal charges, no nothing, but I never lose my faith," she said.

At a news conference Thursday announcing the charges, District Attorney Pamela Price said, "It is important as public officials that we do have a public accountability unit, that we do hold people accountable when there is harm, and that we don't have a double standard."

On April 19, 2021, officers were called by neighbors who reported Gonzalez, a stranger to them, was hanging out in the area. After being restrained, he became unresponsive and died at a hospital.

Price's predecessor, Nancy O'Malley, had declined to charge officers Eric McKinley, Cameron Leahy and James Fisher, noting in part that Gonzalez was under the influence of meth and was obese.

But a second autopsy commissioned by his family says he died of "restraint asphyxiation."

Price also on the analysis by use-of-force expert Seth Stoughton, a University of South Carolina law professor and former police officer who concluded, "The use of force by Ofcs. Fisher, Leahy and McKinley to place and keep Mr. Gonzalez Arenales in the prone position for an extended time after he had been secured in handcuffs was unreasonable, excessive and contrary to generally accepted police practices."

Michael Haddad, an attorney who represented Gonzalez's son, said, "I really don't know why it took the DA's office so long to come to this conclusion. It's obvious that these charges are appropriate under these facts."

Attorneys for the accused officers have blasted Price for what they call a "blatantly political prosecution" filed just before the statute of limitations, just days after learning she would face a recall.

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza said, "The politics of all of this, what's going on in our society, the climate of it, this case has to go to trial and let the jurors of Alameda County decide what they want.

Cat Brooks of the Anti Police-Terror Project said, "They called the police, he was dog-piled, and he died. Somebody needs to be held accountable for that. There's nothing that Mario did that day that earned him a coffin."

