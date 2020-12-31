New Year's Eve earthquakes recorded near San Pablo, Muir Beach

Two earthquakes rumbled through the Bay Area on Thursday morning, just ahead of New Year's Eve.

The most recent was a 3.6-magnitude quake south of Muir Beach at about 5:45 a.m., according to the USGS.

Hours earlier, at 1:44 a.m., the USGS reported a 2.6-magnitude earthquake near San Pablo in the East Bay.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. But people in Sonoma, Windsor, Richmond, Alameda Novato, San Francisco said they felt the earth shake.