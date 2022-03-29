New York softball team honors Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer, who died by suicide

article

A softball team in New York honored the late soccer star Katie Meyer last weekend, hoping to shed light on the importance of mental health.

Meyer committed suicide in her dorm room March 1, prompting an outpouring of grief at Stanford University and beyond. Athletic teams across the country have honored her throughout the month, and Colgate Softball in New York was the most recent team to come together with a message about her passing.

"With recent events in the athletic community and Katie Meyer's passing, Colgate Softball is dedicated to erasing the stigma surrounding mental health," the team said.

"Being an athlete is a significant part of our identities, but we are more than just athletes," the team said. "We are human beings who need help too. Mental health matters."

The team wore wristbands that read "KM" and green ribbons in their hair, an international symbol for mental health awareness.

Colgate University's softball league in New York honored the late Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer last weekend.

The Meyer family told NBC's The Today Show after Katie's passing that they didn't see any major red flags about her mental health, but now wonder if the pressure of Stanford and sports was too much.

SEE ALSO: Katie Meyer's parents struggle for answers after daughter's death at Stanford

The Meyers' final conversation with their blonde, bright-eyed daughter was on FaceTime just hours before she took her own life.

"She was the usual, jovial Katie," her father said.

Colgate University's softball league in New York honored the late Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer last weekend.

Colgate Softball said there is overwhelming pressure as student-athletes to be "on" all the time, both on and off the field. They want athletes to feel like they can reach out for help without looking weak.

Advertisement

If you or someone you know may need support call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.