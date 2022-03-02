Stanford women's soccer captain found dead in residence hall

article

The captain of Stanford University's women's soccer team Katie Meyer was found dead in a campus residence, the university said Wednesday.

Meyer, 22, was a senior majoring in International Relations, resident assistant, and team captain and goalkeeper on the women’s soccer team, the university said.

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," Stanford said in a statement. "Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general."

Meyer's cause or manner of death has not yet been revealed.

"Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community," the university wrote.

Meyer's fierce competitiveness helped Stanford win its third NCAA women's soccer championship in 2019.

Advertisement

The team tweeted "We love you, Katie," Tuesday after confirmation of her passing.



