Bounty hunter fatally shoots alleged fugitive: Newark police

A bounty hunter shot and killed a wanted fugitive in Newark on Tuesday, according to police.

At around 4:48 p.m., a bail fugitive recovery person, also referred to as a bounty hunter, and a bail bondsman went to the 39000 block of Cedar Boulevard. That's where they were attempting to arrest a man who had failed to appear in court on felony charges, police said.

"During apprehension efforts, an altercation between the bail fugitive recovery person and the wanted subject occurred. The wanted subject was shot and fled," said Newark Police Department said.

The wanted suspect was located with a gunshot wound. At the scene, authorities said they also located the man's firearm.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The bounty hunter remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation into the shooting, according to police.

The suspect and bounty hunter have not been identified.