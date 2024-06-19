Two years later, there are many unanswered questions regarding a homicide in Newark where a 24-year-old man was killed after being attacked at a park. His killer has never been found.

The victim's family is pleading for the community's help to get justice for Sergio Grageda.

"Nothing can bring him back, and this pain will never go away, but the loss of Sergio has changed our family forever," said Grageda's cousin, Itzia.

Grageda died on July 22, 2022, after he was punched at Ash Street Park in Newark.

Itzia, who wished to withhold her last name, said she wants "people to know that he was loved, that he was happy and that he was a good kid. He didn't deserve this."

Grageda was at Ash Street Park with some childhood friends. There were no signs that anything was wrong until 7:45 p.m.

A witness called police to report that there was a fight at the park, but when officers arrived, the victim had already been taken to a hospital by his friends.

Later that night, his sister got a call from someone suggesting that Grageda had fallen while playing basketball at the park. However, hospital staff determined there was no way his injuries were related to basketball.

After a week in a coma, Grageda died as a result of blunt force trauma, most likely from hitting his head on the concrete after being punched.

Newark police learned a group of people were at the park for a memorial honoring a Fremont shooting victim.

Grageda had nothing to do with that homicide.

Police believe those at the memorial have key information that could lead to Grageda's killer.

His family said Grageda had his whole life ahead of him.

"We want the community to help us remember him also by justice, bringing justice to his name," said Itzia.

Newark police have not publicized this case until now. They are sharing details in hopes of getting leads.

"It's a very tragic and unfortunate incident and that's why we're here today to garner the community's support," said Detective Sergeant Yama Homayoun.

Investigators are pledging to do all they can to find whoever is responsible.

Homayoun said although people may feel reluctant to come forward with tips, he hopes they do the right thing.

"Picture themselves in the shoes of Sergio's family members and the suffering that they're constantly dealing with in not having answers," said Homayoun.

Grageda leaves behind an anguished family who has little to go on as to what happened to their loved one. For years, they have been trying to find answers and refuse to give up hope.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Newark Police Department Detective Unit Sergeant, Yama Homayoun, at 510-578-4920 or via email at yama.homayoun@newark.org. Information can also be provided anonymously through the "Anonymous Tip" hotline at 510-578-4929.

