Newark police warn of burglars posing as landscapers

article

Suspects posing as landscapers are committing residential burglaries in Newark, according to police.

What we know:

The Newark Police Department warned residents that burglars have been disguising themselves as landscapers or utility workers, wearing high-visibility vests and knocking on doors. When no one answers, that's when the thieves enter and burglarize the homes.

In some cases, the suspects were seen driving a moving truck. The burglaries have occurred at various times of the day, authorities said.

What you can do:

Police urged residents not to open their doors to strangers but to make it clear someone is home by speaking through the door.

If you’re not home, police advise monitoring your security cameras and checking your alerts.